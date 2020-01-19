|
MOYA
FRANCISCO J "FRANK"
Age 98, of Glenside, passed away Dec. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Margarita. Loving father of Carlos (Michelle), Miguel (Whileen), Pancho and the late Marina Moya. He will also be missed by cherished granddaughter Adrienne (Jamie) and many other relatives and friends. Frank worked at Pennsylvania Hospital, first as a research biochemist from 1962 to 1966, and then as a clinical chemist from 1967 until retirement in 1989. We will remember him for his keen intellect, sense of humor and compassion for others.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020