FRANCO VICTOR DELLA
DELLA FRANCO
VICTOR


Age 89, July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosaria (nee Faralli). Devoted father of Carol (John) Wagner, Victoria (Anthony) Lombardi and the late Donna (surviving husband Louis) DeSantis. Loving grandfather of John (Gina) and Michael (Ashley) Wagner, April DeSantis, Lisa (Joseph) Porchia and Sara (Vincent) Leuzzi. Great grand-father of Nicholas, AJ, Jack, Joseph, Vincent, Rita and Luke. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wed. morning 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
