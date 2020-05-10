FRANK A. SCAFIDI
SCAFIDI
FRANK A.
On May 6, 2020. Devoted husband to his wife, Marie, for 68 years. Loving father of Wilhelmina (Joseph) Scarpone, Nicholas (Kathryn), MaryAnn Berardo and Christine (Gerald) Colvin. Survived by his 13 grand-children, 14 great-grandchildren and brother, Joseph. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Main Line Health Homecare and Hospice, 240 N Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor, PA 19087. Private Services will be livestreamed starting at 9 A.M. on Monday, May 11, 2020.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
9:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
wow so sorry for your loss .what a great man .one of the nicest gentlemen.fellow soldier fellow,police officer,friend and person i ever met.rest in peace my friend you will be greatly missed.
vincent salceto
Friend
