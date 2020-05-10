SCAFIDIFRANK A.On May 6, 2020. Devoted husband to his wife, Marie, for 68 years. Loving father of Wilhelmina (Joseph) Scarpone, Nicholas (Kathryn), MaryAnn Berardo and Christine (Gerald) Colvin. Survived by his 13 grand-children, 14 great-grandchildren and brother, Joseph. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Main Line Health Homecare and Hospice, 240 N Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor, PA 19087. Private Services will be livestreamed starting at 9 A.M. on Monday, May 11, 2020.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com