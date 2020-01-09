|
|
BERTOLINE
FRANK
90, on Jan. 7, 2020, of N. Cape May, NJ and formerly of SW Phila. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Brady). Loving father of Carol (Joseph) Suero, Frank (Sue), Mike (Michelle), Joe (Eileen), Nick, Dave (Jackie) and the late Stephen. Brother of Gloria Scrivano, the late Anna Taylor and the late Joseph Bertolini. Adoring grandfather of 13 grand-children and 12 great-grand-children. Viewing Saturday, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., in LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083, with Graveside Ceremony and Interment to follow in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Del. County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ
www.spilkerfuneralfome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020