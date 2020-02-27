Home

FRANK D. WALLACE

FRANK D. WALLACE Notice
WALLACE
FRANK D.


passed away peacefully on
Saturday, February 22, 2020. A retired Philadelphia Police Inspector, Frank is survived by his wife, Jean, his son, Frank, an active Philadelphia Police Detective, his daughter, Mary, and many beloved family members and good friends. Frank was pre-deceased by his son, Anthony and his brother, Fred, a retired officer. In his honor, his family will hold a celebration of his life. Information on this celebration will be updated at: www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
