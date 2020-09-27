1/1
Frank DeWitt Dreizler
1933 - 2020
On September 23rd, 2020 Frank DeWitt Dreizler, 87 of Malvern, PA went to be with the Lord as peacefully as he had lived. He was born in Philadelphia to the late William Uber Dreizler and W Blanche King Dreizler. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 66 years, Beverly Smith Dreizler and their four caring children Stephen DeWitt Dreizler (Leigh Wallace), Linda J Chiles (John), Susan M Van Den Acre and William Frederick Dreizler. Also his four grandchildren David W Chiles (fiancé Kate Alfieri), Sarah J Chiles, Alicia Van Den Acre Reynolds (Michael), W James Van Den Acre (Jesse Weaver); his brother Howard Dreizler and sister Florence Ogden, plus nieces, nephews and Rick Dinkel and Bette Carroll. Frank is originally from Penfield in Havertown and attended Haverford High School. He was awarded a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania where he studied Chemical Engineering, graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Following graduation, he joined Gulf Oil Corporation and began his career of 30 years. In 1969 Frank was nominated by Gulf Oil to be a Sloan Fellow at MIT. He graduated in 1970 with a Masters degree in Management Science. During his career with Gulf Oil he held many positions in Pittsburgh. He was Executive Vice President and COO of Iberian Gulf in Madrid, Spain, Senior Vice President Synthetic Fuels in Denver, Refinery Manager, Philadelphia Refinery and Vice President of Energy Regulation and Compliance in Houston. After retiring from Gulf Oil he started his own consulting firm. Frank was very active in church wherever he lived: trustee, board member, usher, choir, etc. He was also a children's leader in Bible Study Fellowship for several years in Pennsylvania. Wherever he lived, he loved his Eagles and Phillies. Golf was a favorite, played in Scotland, Spain, or local courses and clubs, but he really enjoyed golf with his children, grandchildren and wife. Family vacations were an annual event. Relatives and friends are invited to Frank's viewing at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave, Malvern, PA 19355 on Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM. A Life Celebration service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Paoli United Methodist Church, 81 Devon Rd, Paoli, PA 19301. A family interment will follow at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view the live stream of Frank's services on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM please visit https://www.facebook.com/MaugerGivnishFuneralHome/live/. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, or Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Paoli United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
