Age 95, passed on November 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathryn (nee Houk); devoted father of Frank III, Mia, Douglas, and Bryan; loving grandfather of Magen, Theresa, TJ, and Ashley-Marie; and proud great-grandfather of 12. Frank earned a B.A. in Economics and a M.A. in theatre from the University of Colorado in Boulder. After college Frank courageously served our country as Captain in the U.S. Naval Reserves during both WWII and the Korean War. He was an avid chess player becoming Wyoming State Chess Champion in 1949. He worked in New York as a floor manager of a TV variety show, and then worked for American College until his retirement in 1994. Services for Frank will be held privately. www.lifecelebration.com