1/1
FRANK DILLON JR.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95, passed on November 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathryn (nee Houk); devoted father of Frank III, Mia, Douglas, and Bryan; loving grandfather of Magen, Theresa, TJ, and Ashley-Marie; and proud great-grandfather of 12. Frank earned a B.A. in Economics and a M.A. in theatre from the University of Colorado in Boulder. After college Frank courageously served our country as Captain in the U.S. Naval Reserves during both WWII and the Korean War. He was an avid chess player becoming Wyoming State Chess Champion in 1949. He worked in New York as a floor manager of a TV variety show, and then worked for American College until his retirement in 1994. Services for Frank will be held privately. www.lifecelebration.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved