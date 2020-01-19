|
|
NICHOLS
FRANK HAYWARD
73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He lived a life full of love and laughter, UK Basketball and golf, sharing it all with a loving group of family and friends. He was cherished by all who knew him and his loss will be felt every day by all who knew and loved him.
Frank was born in Louisville, KY on November 16, 1946, the son of Frank and Dorothy Nichols. Raised in Louisville, he graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School (Class of 1964) before attending the University of Kentucky. In addition to earning an under-graduate degree in Finance/ Accounting, he was a member and Grand Master of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He received his master's in Business Administration from Jackson-ville University in 1988.
After graduating from UK in 1969, Frank began his railroad career with the L&N Railroad in Louisville. He transferred to Jacksonville in 1980 as part of the L&N/Seaboard Coastline merger. In 1989, he joined Conrail in Philadelphia and after nine successful years, he returned to Jacksonville to rejoin CSX. Frank retired in 2006 as Senior Vice President Employee Relations.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tress; sons, Casey and Mitchell (Drayton); grandchildren, Emma and Brooks; sisters-in-law, Janis Fountain, Lynda Averack (Richard) and Jacqueline Nichols; nieces, Kathy Gunter, Taylor Gunter and Kendall McCurley (Jamie); nephew, Andy Nichols (Danielle); and numerous other nieces and nephews, family members and lifelong friends.
A Memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Timuquana Country Club, 4028 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to: The Mayo Clinic, Depart-ment of Development, 4500 San Pablo Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224; please designate "For Brain Cancer Research"
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020