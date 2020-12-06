1/1
FRANK J. BALDINO C.PA, ESQ.
Passed away on December 3, 2020. Beloved Husband of Gail (nee Woodruff); Loving Father of Michael (Michelle) and Stephen (Stephanie); Grandfather of Francesca, Benjamin and Mae; Brother of Dr. Vincent (Carrie) and Robert (Lucille); Also survived by Nieces. Services and Interment Private due to COVID 19 Restrictions. His Family invites you to view his Prayer Service via livestream on WEDNESDAY at 11:00 A.M. Service can be viewed at www.pennsylvaniaburial company.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
