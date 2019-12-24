|
|
MORRIS
FRANK J. JR., "JACK"
Dec. 20, 2019, age 86, of East Falls. Beloved father of Aimée Domal, Coeli Tinsdale and Christopher Morris (Christine). Loving grandfather of MacKenzie, Grace and Kennedy Tinsdale. He is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews. Jack was pre-ceded in death by his brother William and his sister Patricia. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force for 33 years. He retired as a Colonel in 1988. Jack was an active member of the Del. Valley Chapter of the Studebaker Club. He lived "on the alley" for over 50 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at St. Bridget Church on Mon. Dec. 30th, 9:30-10:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in his memory may be given to the or to The Humane Society.
www.mcilvainefuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019