RACHUBINSKI
FRANK J. JR.
Age 89. Loving husband of Helen (nee Minarczyk); beloved father of Francis III (Helen), Michael (Mariellen), and Paul (Anne Marie); devoted grandfather to Michael Jr. (Katrina), Kristin Grubb (Steve), Alex (Andrea), Russell and Justin. Great grand-father to Michael III, Luke, Grace, and Tessa. Relatives and friends and members of the 2nd St. Polish Society are invited to his Viewing Thursday eve. 6-9 P.M. THE RACHUBINSKI FUNERAL HOMES OF QUEEN VILLAGE, 779-781 S. Front St. and Friday morning 8 - 9:15. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Stanislaus Church, 240 Fitzwater St., Phila. Int. SS. Peter and Paul. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Frank's name to the above named church.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020