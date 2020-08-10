1/
FRANK J. SULECKI
{ "" }
SULECKI
FRANK J.
on August 6, 2020. Beloved son of Florence Sulecki and dear brother of Linda Gordienko (George). Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home, 2614 Orthodox St., Philadelphia, PA 19137. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to the American Diabetes Association, of Greater Philadelphia and Southeastern NJ, 150 Monument Road- Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated by his family.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
