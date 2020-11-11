Professor emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, died on August 20, 2020 from Alzheimer's. He was a biological anthropologist who was known for using academic research to address real-world problems. He was active in anthropology, in his community, and in his church (as an organist, elder and choir director)" and we will miss him very much. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. A private service for immediate family and friends was held in August.



