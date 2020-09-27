June 18, 1955 - Sept. 20, 2020 Frank, Cherished husband of Norma, beloved brother of Marilyn and Emily, treasured brother-in-law of Sue, Geoff, Richard and Mike, adored uncle of Joe and Danny, much loved friend and family member of many. Passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. Frank was a generous, passionate, big hearted guy who loved food, Phillies and Eagles games, theatre, Cape May, Sarasota and adventures in the U.K. His fabulous feast are the stuff of legend among friends and family. His wife was truly blessed with the wonderful, loving meals he cooked for her throughout their marriage. Funeral Services are private but will be streamed @ www.oldstjoseph.org
on Thursday, October 1 at 2 P.M. Please share your memories and photos on legacy.com
. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
in Frank's name. RONALD REX PISELLI "THE FUNERAL CHAPEL" (215-271-0950)