KESSLER
FRANK LEE
January 14, 2020, of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Beloved husband of Cece (nee Corson). Devoted father of Beth Ann Kessler and Nancy (Daniel) Carpey. Cherished grandfather of Valerie (Jason) Dabrow and Caroline Carpey. Proud great-grandfather of Dara Skye Dabrow. Brother of Eileen K. Sussman z"l and Bobbi Barrett. Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday January 16, 2:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, Pa. Ent. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to Green Valley Country Club (201 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA) following funeral services. Contributions in his memory may be made to JDRF, , Har Zion Temple C/O The Ben and Marie Corson Bar and Bat Mitzvah Fund or the .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020