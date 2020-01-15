Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK KESSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK LEE KESSLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK LEE KESSLER Notice
KESSLER
FRANK LEE


January 14, 2020, of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Beloved husband of Cece (nee Corson). Devoted father of Beth Ann Kessler and Nancy (Daniel) Carpey. Cherished grandfather of Valerie (Jason) Dabrow and Caroline Carpey. Proud great-grandfather of Dara Skye Dabrow. Brother of Eileen K. Sussman z"l and Bobbi Barrett. Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday January 16, 2:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, Pa. Ent. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to Green Valley Country Club (201 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA) following funeral services. Contributions in his memory may be made to JDRF, , Har Zion Temple C/O The Ben and Marie Corson Bar and Bat Mitzvah Fund or the .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -