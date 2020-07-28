1/1
94, of Philadelphia, Pa, passed away on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (nee DiGregorio) for 46 years, and is survived by son, Nicholas. He will be sadly missed by his nephew Frank Trotti , and all who knew him. Frank was preceded in death by his sisters Dolly, and Terry. Frank was a retired Architect , who worked for Sun Oil Co. He was a licensed pilot and loved flying. Relatives and Friends are invited to Frank's Life celebration Saturday August 1st from 10 am to 11 am at the JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME 10975 Academy Rd. followed by his memorial service at 11am. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association One Penn Center at Suburban Station 1617 JFK Boulevard, Ste. 700 Phila, PA 19103