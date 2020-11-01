1/1
FRANK OBST
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 27, 2020. Age 84. Cherished husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Cooney). Devoted father of Beth (Tom) Peck, Peggy Pippin, Helene, and Christine. Beloved son of Pearl Henon. He is survived by his 7 adoring grandchildren and 7 loving great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Penny, Michael, and the late Pete, Beverly, and Billy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was a proud Marine and a member of the American Legion Post 810. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service at Washington Crossing Nat'l. Cem. promptly at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Arr. FLUEHR FH - Bensalem 215-639-3130

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 29, 2020
Betty Sorry for your loss. We had some good times together
Joe Cancelliere
Friend
October 29, 2020
Dad in his favorite Marine jacket
Helene Obst
October 29, 2020
Dad and Aunt Doris at Ru's going away to Italy party in Pennypack gym.
Helene Obst
October 29, 2020
Death is nothing at all,
I have only slipped into the next room
I am I and you are you
Whatever we were to each other, that we are still.
Call me by my old familiar name,
Speak to me in the easy way which you always used
Put no difference in your tone,
Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow
Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together.
Play, smile, think of me, pray for me.
Let my name be ever the household word that it always was,
Let it be spoken without effect, without the trace of shadow on it.
Life means all that it ever meant.
It is the same as it ever was, there is unbroken continuity.
Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?
I am waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near,
Just around the corner.
All is well.
Helene Obst
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved