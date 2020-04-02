|
|
COVINGTON
FRANK R.
86, of Philadelphia passed March 31, 2020. Born Sept. 13, 1933 in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Helen (Smith) Covington. Frank was the loving friend of Stephen R. Carter for 38 years before his passing in 2017. Frank was a world traveler who enjoyed the theater, movies, and doing needlepoints. He retired as office manager for Diamond Paper Box company and volunteered for over 25 years for Action Aids in Philadelphia. Frank is survived by his sisters Helen Weiderman (Joseph) and Evelyn Covington; nieces Carolyn Wellock (Francis), DebraLynn Salvatore (Joseph); nephew Gregory Weiderman (Ann Marie); and 8 great nieces and nephews. Services will be privately held.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020