SALDARELLI

FRANK

Passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2020 at the Holy Redeemer Hospital. Frank is survived by his large extended family in Thorold Ontario. Frank had a long career in transportation engineering and was dearly loved by a large group of friends in Cleveland and the Philadelphia area. His interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in his name to Saint Dominic's Church in Philadelphia.



