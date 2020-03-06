|
TURSI
FRANK
85, of Blackwood, NJ passed away on March 3, 2020. Loving husband of 63 years to Valenica (nee Jackopin). Survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday March 9th, 10 -11 A.M., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. at McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road Washington Twp, NJ 08080. mcgfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020