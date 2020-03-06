Home

McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
FRANK TURSI


1934 - 2020
FRANK TURSI Notice
TURSI
FRANK


85, of Blackwood, NJ passed away on March 3, 2020. Loving husband of 63 years to Valenica (nee Jackopin). Survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday March 9th, 10 -11 A.M., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. at McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road Washington Twp, NJ 08080. mcgfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
