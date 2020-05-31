FRANK W. HING
May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Lai Wah (nee Mark). Loving father of Karen (Sherman) Chin, Linda (Jack) Chin, Glenn (Cindy) Hing and Mark Hing. Dear grandfather of Michael Chin, Keith Chin, Charles Hing, Morgan Hing, Danielle Hing and Matthew Hing. Great grandfather of Alex Chin, Katherine Chin and Everette Chin. Brother of Cecilia Moy Yep, Margaret Lee, the late Charles Hing and the late Theresa Boyle. Funeral private. Donations in memory of Frank Hing to Holy Redeemer Church, 915 Pine St., Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated.www.deadyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
