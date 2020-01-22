|
SHORT
FRANK W.
Of Chesterbrook PA, and Avalon NJ, age 82, passed away on January 20, 2020. Frank was raised in Havertown PA, the son of John and Mary Short. He graduated from St. Joseph's Prep where he was a member of the varsity eight crew that won the Stotesbury Regatta and National Scholastic Champion-ship in 1955. Frank then graduat-ed from Villanova University where he studied mechanical engineering. He spent most of his career with Lockheed Martin and its predecessors. Frank retired from Lockheed Martin in 2010. He raised his family in Audubon PA, and later retired to Avalon NJ, where he was a parishioner at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.
Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, Loretta (nee McLaughlin); children, Christine (Scanlon), Fran, Brian and Andrew; grandchildren, Gabriella, Reilly, Maura, Joshua, Owen, Katherine, William and Kylie; sister, Anne (Hodulik); brother, John; and many other family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday afternoon at one o'clock from Maris Stella Church of St. Brendan The Navigator Parish, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon NJ, where friends may call from 12 Noon until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart School in Camden NJ
(sacredheartschoolcamden.org) and EWTN (ewtn.com) would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020