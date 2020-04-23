|
WATSON
FRANK "TOM"
Age 79, passed on April 15th, 2020, of Springfield, PA. Pre-deceased by his son, Jeffery Watson. Survived by his beloved companion, Virginia Stone; his children, Tom (Mia), Scott (Kim), Russell (Lori), Frank and Tara Watson; his stepdaughters, Patty Smith (Ken), Cathy Serluco (Jim) and Gretchen Clapper (Dennis); and 15 grandchildren.
"Tom loved working as a camera-man for WCAU-TV for 38 years, and sailing with his companion, Ginny, and other family, on the Chesapeake."
Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020