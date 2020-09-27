Age 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He grew up in Buffalo, NY and earned degrees from MIT, Cornell and University of Pennsylvania that led to a career in electrical engineering. Franklin leaves behind his wife, Judy; daughter Beverly; sister Iris; along with cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be buried in the Buffalo area near his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in Franklin's name may be made to charities of your choice. www.maugergivnish.com