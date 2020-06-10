MILLERJune 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise (nee Acquarolo); loving father of Franklin Jr. (Florence) Miller and Donna (Bob) Davis and the late Robert Miller; dear grandfather of John (Alana) Miller, Robert Davis, Paul (Kathleen) Miller, Michael Davis and Bridget Miller. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Loved by his girls Sandy, Rosey, Lily and his boy Toby. Graveside Services Thursday 11 A.M. at SS Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts., Phila., Pa 19148 or to Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, Pa 19355 would be appreciated.



