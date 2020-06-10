FRANKLIN D. MILLER Sr.
MILLER
FRANKLIN D., SR.
June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise (nee Acquarolo); loving father of Franklin Jr. (Florence) Miller and Donna (Bob) Davis and the late Robert Miller; dear grandfather of John (Alana) Miller, Robert Davis, Paul (Kathleen) Miller, Michael Davis and Bridget Miller. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Loved by his girls Sandy, Rosey, Lily and his boy Toby. Graveside Services Thursday 11 A.M. at SS Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts., Phila., Pa 19148 or to Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, Pa 19355 would be appreciated.
www.deadyfuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John R. Deady Funeral Home, Inc. - Philadelphia
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Uncle frank you are going to be missed by everyone who knew you you were a great uncle l was proud to be your nephew
May you Rest In Peace Love John
john Ulerick
Family
June 9, 2020
May the lord be with each and everyone of you in this difficult time. Sending love and Prayers to all God bless.
Terri Walker
Family
