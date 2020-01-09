Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROOSEVELT WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROOSEVELT ("Yank") WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROOSEVELT ("Yank") WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON
FRANKLIN DELANO
ROOSEVELT ("Yank")


Age 86, of Phila., on Jan. 7, 2020. Son of the late Eliza (nee Kuhn) and James. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Myers) and the late Carol (nee O'Gorman). Also predeceased by his brothers James, John and Fred Williamson. Survived by four children, Robert R., Susan Molloy, Christine Cella (late Joseph), and George Troemel (Susan). Also leaves to mourn six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Yank was a veteran of the Korean War. Services Thursday, Jan. 16th at 9:30 A.M. at ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME 4117 Decatur St., Phila., PA 19136. Full Military Burial at Washington Crossing Cem., 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROOSEVELT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -