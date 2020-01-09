|
WILLIAMSON
FRANKLIN DELANO
ROOSEVELT ("Yank")
Age 86, of Phila., on Jan. 7, 2020. Son of the late Eliza (nee Kuhn) and James. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Myers) and the late Carol (nee O'Gorman). Also predeceased by his brothers James, John and Fred Williamson. Survived by four children, Robert R., Susan Molloy, Christine Cella (late Joseph), and George Troemel (Susan). Also leaves to mourn six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Yank was a veteran of the Korean War. Services Thursday, Jan. 16th at 9:30 A.M. at ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME 4117 Decatur St., Phila., PA 19136. Full Military Burial at Washington Crossing Cem., 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020