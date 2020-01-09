Home

POWERED BY

Services
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 338-3333
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing Cem.
830 Highland Rd
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANKLIN WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT "Yank" WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT "Yank" WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON
FRANKLIN DELANO
ROOSEVELT ("Yank")


Age 86, of Phila., on Jan. 7, 2020. Son of the late Eliza (nee Kuhn) and James. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Myers) and the late Carol (nee O'Gorman). Also predeceased by his brothers James, John and Fred Williamson. Survived by four children, Robert R., Susan Molloy, Christine Cella (late Joseph), and George Troemel (Susan). Also leaves to mourn six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Yank was a veteran of the Korean War. Services Thursday, Jan. 16th at 9:30 A.M. at ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME 4117 Decatur St., Phila., PA 19136. Full Military Burial at Washington Crossing Cem., 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANKLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -