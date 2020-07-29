FRANKLIN ROSE

ROSEFRANKLIN
July 27, 2020; age 92, of Rydal, PA. Husband of the late Marilyn (nee Mincarelli); ex-husband and friend of Jeannie Stofman; dear companion of Marilyn Eisner; loving father of Andrew Rose (Susan); step-father of the late Andrea Garcia; grandfather of Matthew Rose, Isabel Garcia and Sebastian Garcia. Services are private. A celebration of Franklin's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Penn State (www.raise.psu.edu/make-a-gift
).
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.