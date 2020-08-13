1/1
FRANNI (Newman) STUTMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANNI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STUTMAN
FRANNI (nee Newman)


On August 10, 2020. Wife of Paul Stutman. Mother to Steve Stutman (Debbie Blume) and Robin (Dan) Kelley. Sister to David (Terry) Newman and Jane (Leonard) Epstein. Nana to Maggie, Lily, Will, Lauren, Robbie and Jason. Franni, a courageous role model with an extraordinarily positive outlook on life, always embraced others with kindness and compassion, spending time to listen and uplift all with whom she came into contact. She was a Gold Life Master in Bridge and an avid baker. She always had a matching outfit, a homemade dessert and a kind word. She was dedicated to her family and grandchildren, old friends and new friends, all whom adored her. Her mantra "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all" will endure. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. We plan to have a celebration of her life at a safer time in the future. Contributions in Franni's memory may be made to Angiosarcoma Awareness, www.cureasc.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved