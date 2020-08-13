We are all so sad to hear about Franni’s passing. She was just as beautiful inside as out. I have such fond memories of our lunches with the “Philly cousins” as my mom so lovingly called them. My most favorite memory was the day Franni and Jane helped me pick out my wedding dress. I can see her in her pearls with such a warm smile. I will miss Franni, and send my love to you all. Xoxo, Ellen

Ellen Burke

Family