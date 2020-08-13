1/1
FRANNI (Newman) STUTMAN
STUTMAN
FRANNI (nee Newman)


On August 10, 2020. Wife of Paul Stutman. Mother to Steve Stutman (Debbie Blume) and Robin (Dan) Kelley. Sister to David (Terry) Newman and Jane (Leonard) Epstein. Nana to Maggie, Lily, Will, Lauren, Robbie and Jason. Franni, a courageous role model with an extraordinarily positive outlook on life, always embraced others with kindness and compassion, spending time to listen and uplift all with whom she came into contact. She was a Gold Life Master in Bridge and an avid baker. She always had a matching outfit, a homemade dessert and a kind word. She was dedicated to her family and grandchildren, old friends and new friends, all whom adored her. Her mantra "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all" will endure. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. We plan to have a celebration of her life at a safer time in the future. Contributions in Franni's memory may be made to Angiosarcoma Awareness, www.cureasc.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 12, 2020
We are all so sad to hear about Franni’s passing. She was just as beautiful inside as out. I have such fond memories of our lunches with the “Philly cousins” as my mom so lovingly called them. My most favorite memory was the day Franni and Jane helped me pick out my wedding dress. I can see her in her pearls with such a warm smile. I will miss Franni, and send my love to you all. Xoxo, Ellen
Ellen Burke
Family
