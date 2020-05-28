HAGENDORF
FRED D., JR.
91, on May 22, 2020. Husband of the late Phyllis Hagendorf (2006). Survived by his wife, Anne, 4 children, 7 grand-children and 6 great-grand-children. For information and condolences, please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.