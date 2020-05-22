WEINER
FRED HALL
Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Fred was revered by everyone. He established the nonprofit camp Dragonfly Forest which brought joy to many children. Fred loved to travel the world. His love of photography was able to capture its beauty. He was the epitome of a mensch. The world is a better place because he was a part of it. He was devoted to his parents Bernice and Sam Weiner, his brother and sister-in-law Lee and Amy Weiner, his sister Caren Weiner and Frank Medvedik, and his beloved nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held on May 24, 2020 10:30 AM EST. Contributions can be made to these charities in Fred's memory: "For Pete's Sake" (cancer respite foundation) https://takeabreakfromcancer.org/one-time-donation/ H.E.R.O.E.S (special needs summer camp) https://secure.paperlesstrans.com/HEREOS. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.