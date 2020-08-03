1/
FRED M. HUBBARD Jr.
HUBBARD
FRED M. JR.
on July 30, 2020. Fred is the son of the late Frederick and Geraldine, and husband of 47 years to Debra (nee Crawford). He is predeceased by his daughter, Tami-Lyn (Will), and is survived by his other children, Fred III (Crissa), Kristy (Jamie), and Matthew (Tiffani), his 15 grandchildren, and his two brothers, Michael (Patricia) and Stephen (Maureen). He is the son-in-law of Florence and the late Bernard Crawford. Visitation for Fred will be held at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA, on Wednesday, August 5, from 5 to 8 P.M. and again Thursday from 10 to 11 AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to The Kevin From Heaven Foundation or The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
John F. Murray FH Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
