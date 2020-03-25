|
|
MALOTT
THE REVEREND
FRED SHERMAN, JR.
Of Rosemont Presbyterian Village, died on March 19, 2020 in Bryn Mawr Hospital. He was born on Dec. 27, 1928 in Indianapolis, IN to Anna Mae and Fred S. Malott, Sr. A brother, Bill, and a sister, Suzanne Veler, preceded him in death.
He went to school in Hicksville, Ohio, graduated from Eastern Kentucky State College, Richmond KY with a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught Biology and Physics for four years then decided to go to Seminary, where he graduated from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.
He was a minister in the Presbyterian Church U.S.A ordained in Milwaukee Presbytery.
He served churches in Wauwatosa Wisconsin, Manhattan, Kansas and Leavenworth, Kansas. From there he had the position of Christian Educator for the Synods of Mid-America in Topeka and Kansas City. He was Executive Presbyter in the Presbyteries of Shenango (PA) and Southern Kansas. In his retirement he moved to Versailles, KY and was a member of the Presbytery of Transylvania. He currently attended Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.
He was married to Mary Hennenhofer who died in 2004 and is survived by their five children: Dan (Hope), Paul (Barbi), Susan (Larry), Andrew (Renee') and Alexandria; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
In 2005 he married Joyce Finkbeiner (Otto K. deceased) and was a loving step-father to her children and grandchildren: Bob Barnes, Greg Barnes (Jeanie), Janet Haas (John), Judy Sweitzer, Eric Finkbeiner (Paula) and Bill Brennan; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Service of Witness to The Resurrection will be held at a later time.
Contributions to his memory may be made to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or the Friendship Fund at Rosemont Presbyterian Village, 404 Cheswick Place, Rosemont, PA 19010.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020