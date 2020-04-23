|
GROSS
FREDA ANN (nee Posner)
Passed away April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack Gross for 70 years. Loving mother of Ken Gross (Frances), and Larry Gross (Sandy). Adoring grand-mother of Geoff Gross (Valerie), Brooke Oldt (Paul), Darbi Shanker (David), and Chelsea Moulton (Scott). Great-grand-mother of Adam, Aiden, Olivia, Sloan, and Chloe. Dear sister of the late Rose Hoffman. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to a . Services are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020