HERZON
FREDERICK DAVID
Passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2020. Born to Barnett and Dorothy on Feb. 19, 1941, Fred grew up in Morton Grove, IL, attended Niles East High School, competed in butterfly stroke, and captained Life Guards at Touhy Beach.
Fred earned a PhD in political science from UIUC, and was a professor at Kansas State and Temple Universities research-ing statistics and public opinion until retiring in 2001.
Fred was intelligent and compe-tent, with passions for photography, carpentry, piano, running, and especially sailing. He vacationed aboard the Kalos in the Chesapeake, and with family at "Kelly's cottage" on Rangeley Lake, ME. Maple Leaf Rag was a lifelong favorite.
Fred delighted in entertaining, he was a fantastic cook. He also loved humor, dancing, reading, debating, history, good conver-sation, the natural world, gardening and swing dancing. In retirement he became an accomplished bridge player and glider pilot.
Fred is survived by his children, Beth (Bruce) Butler, Noah (Lauren) Herzon, Seth (Alison) Herzon, and Sophia (Benjamin) Jones; grandchildren: Connor Herzon; Adam, Rachel, and Leah Butler; Sydney Jones; and two more on the way. He is also survived by his partner of 20+ years Martha Mowry, and sisters Anne Craig and Martha Johnson.
Fred would have appreciated contributions to Moss Rehabili-tation Hospital, Jefferson- Abington Hospice, or Planned Parenthood. A small family celebration of Fred's life will be held after the present crisis.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020