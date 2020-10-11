1/1
FREDERICK E. FLOTHMEIER
Age 72, of Maple Glen, PA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Abington Hospital. Fred was born in Wynnewood, PA. He was the son of Ernest and Rosemary (nee Castan) Flothmeier. Fred graduated from Souderton High School in 1967 and from Muhlenberg College in 1971. There, Fred met his wife of 46 years, Lois J (nee Schneider) Flothmeier. Fred was an art teacher for the Upper Dublin School District where he taught all levels, K-12, and taught in every school in the district over his 37 year career. He retired in 2013. Fred was not only an art teacher, he was an artist. He enjoyed painting the places he loved most, capturing the everyday beauty of the world. He loved fishing, cooking amazing meals for his family and reading about the world around him. Mr. Flothmeier was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Washington, where he sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. He and his family are members of the Paradise Falls Lutheran Association, his favorite place on Earth. Other than his wife, Lois, Fred is survived by and was the devoted father of Andrew W. Flothmeier (Kate) of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Grant T. Flothmeier (Greta) of Collegeville, PA and Jennika C. Flothmeier (Jack Ambridge) of Chicago, IL. Fred is the loving grandfather of Johanna, Matilda, Kurt and Viven. He is also survived by a brother, Erich Flothmeier, of Tucson AZ, and two sisters, Anita Allwardt of Houston, TX, and Barbara Ivey of Bridgeport, PA. A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 P.M. There will be an opportunity to attend a Zoom service. More information about this can be found on the Urban Funeral Home website, (www.UrbanFuneralHome.com) or Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Washington website, (tlcftwash.org).

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
