FREDERICK George

Age 91 of West Deptford passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2020. He was born in New Kensington, PA however made South Jersey his home since 1967. Dr. George attended Washington and Lee University and Hahnemann Medical College. His career began as a Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon for the United States Navy and then in 1967 he began his Private Practice in Woodbury, NJ. He was a Member, Past President and Chief of Orthopaedics from 1980-1990 at Underwood-Memorial Hospital, Woodbury, NJ. He was involved in many professional organizations American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American College of Sports Medicine, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association, Association of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons, Eastern Orthopaedic Association, Gloucester County Medical Society, International Intradiscal Therapy Society, Inc., Medical Society of New Jersey, New Jersey Orthopaedic Society, Crescent Shrine and Scottish Rite Masonry. Dr. George was predeceased by his wife Margaret "Peggy" and 11 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Ann George and many nieces and nephews. Dr. George loved his work but most importantly was his love of his family. He was a huge fan of all sports. He loved to travel and enjoyed skiing. Dr. George never spoke an unkind word and had compassion for his patients. Due to Covid-19 services are private and under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME, Memorial contribution may be made to Inspira Foundation 2950 College Dr., Ste 1F Vineland, NJ 08360 Memories and condolences maybe shared online at daviswagner.com