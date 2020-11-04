Of Pennsburg, died October 31, 2020. Loving husband of the late Rosemary J. (Kelly) Henderson. Survived by two children; Kelly J. Sakowski (John) of Wayne and Frederick A. Henderson III (Heather) of Schwenksville; four grandchildren; and four siblings. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House: philarmh.org/donate/;
or 3925 Chestnut St., Phila, PA 19104, ATTN: Acctg Dept.
