Frederick Henderson Jr.
Of Pennsburg, died October 31, 2020. Loving husband of the late Rosemary J. (Kelly) Henderson. Survived by two children; Kelly J. Sakowski (John) of Wayne and Frederick A. Henderson III (Heather) of Schwenksville; four grandchildren; and four siblings. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House: philarmh.org/donate/; or 3925 Chestnut St., Phila, PA 19104, ATTN: Acctg Dept. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com. MONAGHAN FUNERAL HOME, Inc. (215) 679-6400

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
