Age 65 of Bensalem, passed away Friday July 31, 2020. Born in Phila., Fred was a resident of Bensalem and formerly of Phila. He was the beloved son of the late Frederick and Dorothy Driscoll. He will be sadly missed by his son, Frederick Driscoll III and his daughter Megan Driscoll and their mom Doreen. Brother of Gregory Driscoll, Jacqueline Kamarauskas (Edward) and Richard Driscoll (Peg). Also survived by his grandson, Aiden, 2 nephews, Rich and Ryan Driscoll and his girlfriend Jennifer Smith. Freddie was loved dearly and touched many lives in his lifetime. He had a smile for everyone and will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, forevermore. Till we meet again Dad, Brother Friend….. Later! Funeral Service and Interment private.

