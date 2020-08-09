1/1
FREDERICK J. DRISCOLL Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRISCOLL
FREDERICK J. JR.


Age 65 of Bensalem, passed away Friday July 31, 2020. Born in Phila., Fred was a resident of Bensalem and formerly of Phila. He was the beloved son of the late Frederick and Dorothy Driscoll. He will be sadly missed by his son, Frederick Driscoll III and his daughter Megan Driscoll and their mom Doreen. Brother of Gregory Driscoll, Jacqueline Kamarauskas (Edward) and Richard Driscoll (Peg). Also survived by his grandson, Aiden, 2 nephews, Rich and Ryan Driscoll and his girlfriend Jennifer Smith. Freddie was loved dearly and touched many lives in his lifetime. He had a smile for everyone and will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, forevermore. Till we meet again Dad, Brother Friend….. Later! Funeral Service and Interment private.

www.tomlinsonfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved