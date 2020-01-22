Home

FREDERICK J. EGENOLF Sr.

FREDERICK J. EGENOLF Sr. Notice
EGENOLF
FREDERICK J., SR.
On Jan. 20, 2020, at the age of 81. Predeceased by his father Fred E. and mother Margaret (nee Windor). Lovingly raised by Anne (nee Martin). Beloved husband of the late Diane M. (nee Lewis). Loving father of Fred, Jr. (Katherine), Michael (Susan) and Kevin (Shannon), Dear grandfather of Brittany, Alyssa, Ian and Isabella. Brother of Marie Gabriele and Joseph (Joan). Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resur-rection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
