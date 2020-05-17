FREDERICK JOHN DOMENICK Jr.
DOMENICK
FREDERICK JOHN, JR.
Joined his wife Barbara at Gods right hand as he passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Fred was a lifelong resident of Red Fox Lane in Strafford PA. Fred is pre-deceased by his mother Erminia, father Fred Sr. as well as his sisters Charlotte, Eleanor and Barbara. Fred is survived by his brother Anthony Domenick of Malvern PA.
Fred attended Tredyffrin Eastown High school and graduated in 1954. Fred was a two-year lettermen recipient in both Football and Basketball and was proud to be a part of the 1953 Ches-Mont League championship football team. Fred was later inducted into the "TE Old Timers" Hall of Fame, an organization he helped create with a few of his classmates. The purpose of this Hall of Fame was to recognize local athletes for their contributions both on and off the field.
Fred began working at the early age of 11 at the Domenick owned, Wayne Beverage Company.
Fred's weekends and spare time were spent mostly working with his uncles and cousins delivering beer and soda to homes and local establishments.
Fred was very proud to have served his country from 1954 to 1956 where he was able to visit many beautiful countries while making several wonderful friends. He spoke often about his experiences, and was proud to be an American.
In May of 1960 Fred married the love of his life, Barbara. At that time, their dream life of having a family began.
With Fred's entrepreneurial spirit, supportive wife, some luck, and a lot of hard work, led to the making of The Little Paddock Beef and Beer Tavern, which originated in 1960. Soon thereafter, Freddy the 3rd (Astrid), Tommy (Danielle), David (Patty), Michael (Michelle) and his beloved and only daughter Cheryl (Joseph Falcone) entered the family.
Fred's core values included hard work and integrity. "You could be anything you wanted to be in life if you worked hard and did the right thing", God would take care of the rest.
The Little Paddock was "home" for so many people, it wasn't just a place to go and have a sandwich and a beer, it was a place to go and talk about life and laugh for a while. Freddy made it that way!!
Freddy successfully retired from the Tavern in 1990 and spent the next 30 years completely immersed in his families lives. His wife, sons, daughter, and their children (Freddy IV, Stephanie, Thomas, Bryanna, Anthony, Christopher, Stephen, Alec, Nathan, Brodi, Bella, Joseph, Gabriella and Sophia) became the primary focus of his retired life.
There was always time for golf a few days a week, lunches with the boys, and plenty of dinners out with his bride. Fred's favorites were the yearly BBQ'S he would have on the deck on Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day weekends.
Fred was an active member of the Wayne Lions Club, The Italian American Club in Wayne, and the Wayne Legion Post.
A celebration of Fred's life will take place with a viewing on Wednesday evening May 20 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at ALLEVA'S FUNERAL HOME in Paoli. Another viewing will take place at Our Lady of the Assumption on May 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. with a burial immediately following at the Our Lady of the Assumption cemetery.
In lieu of sending flowers, contributions can be made the St. Jude Hospital.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alleva’s funeral home
MAY
21
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
MAY
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
MAY
21
Burial
Our Lady of the Assumption cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
He was not only a best friend to me and my family but a brother whogave me advice teased me to no end (the kids know what I really mean) but was always there no matter what we dodo me and Keith (who he loved) will miss him so much love you pal
Joe
Friend
May 16, 2020
Freddie Domenick was one of the finest people I have ever known. He was always positive, upbeat, and would go out of his way to help others. His journey in life was a very successful one as he was a fantastic business man who everyone loved and respected. The entire Domenick family are beautiful people and I know that Freddie will be sorely missed. May God take care of you always Freddie and rest in peace!!!
George Hopson
Friend
May 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May you Rest In Peace Mr Domenick!
Bridgette
Friend
May 16, 2020
Greatest guy in the world...always was there for you and had you back. I'll truly miss him.
Louis DiMartini
May 16, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
LOUIS DIMARTINI
May 16, 2020
Best friend of my father, Roger Buettner, dear friend of mine, always made me laugh, many great photos and memories. God bless the Domenick Family, Love you all.
Doug Buettner
Friend
