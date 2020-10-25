Suddenly on October 21, 2020 age 81 years, of Glenside. Beloved husband of Eileen V. (nee McLaughlin). Loving father of Lisa Reilly (Kevin), Edward, Meg Reilly (Michael), Christine Garofalo (Angelo), Derick (Colleen) and Brian (Jerry). Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Brother of Cathy Townsend, Mark Grant and Shelly Joll. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Lung Assoc
., 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com