SPITZ





83, Retired Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief, passed peacefully in his home in Jonesborough, TN on August 5, 2020. Upon retiring from the PFD and moving to Florida, Fred continued firefighting as the Fire Chief in Port Charlotte, FLA before ultimately relocating to TN in 2004. Fred was a proud Veteran of the U.S Air Force serving in the Korean War, a Philadelphia Mummer long inducted into the Mummers Hall of Fame, and a zealous Philadelphia sports fan, particularly the Eagles and Phillies. He loved the Jersey shore, the Florida beaches and was the ultimate optimist with his view on life. His favorite song being "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.Frederick was born in Philadelphia to Frank Spitz and Helen (nee Moehler) Spitz- Keegan in 1936. He is survived by his devoted wife Kate (Kathleen), his loving children, Frederick Spitz, (Carol), Janet Murray, (Raymond), and Charlotte Principi, (Mark), two step-children Jimmy Shields and Kim Smith, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his brother John Spitz, (Patti), sisters Dorothy Rutter and Helen Hardeski , and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time.