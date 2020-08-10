1/1
FREDERICK SPITZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPITZ
FREDERICK


83, Retired Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief, passed peacefully in his home in Jonesborough, TN on August 5, 2020. Upon retiring from the PFD and moving to Florida, Fred continued firefighting as the Fire Chief in Port Charlotte, FLA before ultimately relocating to TN in 2004. Fred was a proud Veteran of the U.S Air Force serving in the Korean War, a Philadelphia Mummer long inducted into the Mummers Hall of Fame, and a zealous Philadelphia sports fan, particularly the Eagles and Phillies. He loved the Jersey shore, the Florida beaches and was the ultimate optimist with his view on life. His favorite song being "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.
Frederick was born in Philadelphia to Frank Spitz and Helen (nee Moehler) Spitz- Keegan in 1936. He is survived by his devoted wife Kate (Kathleen), his loving children, Frederick Spitz, (Carol), Janet Murray, (Raymond), and Charlotte Principi, (Mark), two step-children Jimmy Shields and Kim Smith, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his brother John Spitz, (Patti), sisters Dorothy Rutter and Helen Hardeski , and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved