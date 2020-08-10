FREDERICK SPITZ

1/1
83, Retired Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief, passed peacefully in his home in Jonesborough, TN on August 5, 2020. Upon retiring from the PFD and moving to Florida, Fred continued firefighting as the Fire Chief in Port Charlotte, FLA before ultimately relocating to TN in 2004. Fred was a proud Veteran of the U.S Air Force serving in the Korean War, a Philadelphia Mummer long inducted into the Mummers Hall of Fame, and a zealous Philadelphia sports fan, particularly the Eagles and Phillies. He loved the Jersey shore, the Florida beaches and was the ultimate optimist with his view on life. His favorite song being "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.