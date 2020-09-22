1/1
Frederick W. Blickle III
Of Southampton, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020. He was 92. Fred was born in Philadelphia to Madeline (Glunz) and Frederick, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan (nee Dormann); his sons, William (Dianne) and Kurt (Anne); grandchildren, Carl, Shawna, Scot, John and Anthony; brother, Robert; and a sister in law, Barbara. Fred's family will receive relatives and friends on Fri. Sept. 25, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 A.M. at JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton. Services will begin at 11:00. Interment will be private on Mon. Sept. 28, 2020 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the Blickle family has requested donations in Fred's name be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Phila., Attn: Development Office, 3551 N. Broad Str., Phila., PA 19140 or Samaritan Fund of Southampton Estates, 238 E. Str.Rd., Southampton, PA 18966. Condolences may be sent to Fred's family by visiting wwwMcGheeFuneralHome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McGhee Funeral Home
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
McGhee Funeral Home
SEP
28
Interment
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
