FREDERICK W. "FRED", Ph.D
Age 90, of Haverford, PA, formerly of Gladwynne, and born in Cleveland, OH, passed away suddenly on March 26, 2020. Frederick was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Frederick was also a Rhodes Scholar, graduating from Oxford University. He later continued his education at Princeton University and received his Doctorate. Frederick spent 15 years as a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), then 20 years at the University of Pennsylvania. Frederick was also an amazing athlete, playing tennis until the age of 85.
Survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Cecile (nee Parris) Frey; his loving twin sons Ethan (Jennifer) and Justin Frey; his devoted step son Brad Remick; his dear step daughter Lauren Martone (Jon); his cherished grandchildren Max, Mabel, Macy, Hayden, Griffin and Sara, also his adoring sister Frances Froelich. Predeceased by his dear sister Janet Frey. Funeral Service and Int. Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 30, 2020