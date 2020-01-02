|
|
HOFFMAN
FRIEDA (nee Grajower)
On January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isadore Hoffman. Devoted mother of Abram (Andrea) Hoffman and Bernard Hoffman (Ronni Silver). Loving Bubby of Naomi (Ron), Rinna (Erin), Michael, Miriam (Louis) and Eve. Dear great-grandmother of Luana, Bella, Clara and Grey. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 10:30 A.M. precisely at Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed through Monday at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024, www.ushmm.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020