LENTHE
FRIEDA NATOLIA
BORNEMANN
(Sept. 20, 1927 - March 21, 2020)
Frieda was born in Phila., daughter of Harold Beitler and Dorothy Richardson Bornemann, and raised in Haverford Towhship. She married William Theodore Lenthe (d. 5/7/2001) on June 23, 1951 and is survived by sister Louise B. Beardwood of Phila., brother David R. Bornemann of Phoenix, children Theodore, Carl, Louise, Susan, and John, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren in 5 states and 2 overseas countries.
She graduated summa cum laude from Haverford High School in 1945 and received a Bachelor of Science degree as valedictorian from Drexel Institute of Technology's College of Home Economics in 1949. She taught English and Home Economics briefly at Media High School prior to dedicating her efforts as a home maker and mother in Springfield. She returned to teaching home economics at the E.T. Richardson Middle School in Springfield in the 1980's and 1990's. She was a library volunteer at TriCounty/ Springfield Hospital, past secretary of the Delaware County chapter of AAUW, past president of the Delaware Valley Alumnae chapter of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, and a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Spring-field. She maintained her life long love of music, song birds and gardening.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020