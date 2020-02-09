Home

G. WILLIAM "BILL" WADLINGER

February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Goorevitch). Loving father to Amy (Kevin) McKeon, Benjamin (Brandi Snyder) Wadlinger, and Daniel (Melaina Fraboni) Wadlinger. He will also be missed by his 3 grandchildren, Colin, Avery, and Andria. Services are private.
Bill's friends will be invited at a later date to a Celebration of Life and Folk Dance Party. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be made to the () or the (Heart.org).

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
