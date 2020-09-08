Gabrielle M. "Gaby" Of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Gaby is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 60 years, Philip W. Travaglini; her loving daughter, Lisa (Robert) Kaplan and her cherished granddaughters Marisa and Sarina. Predeceased by her sister, Patricia Pilla, Gaby is also survived by her nieces and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church located at 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050 followed by an 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at the church. Interment at Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gaby's memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.www.loganfuneralhomes.com